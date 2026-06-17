Al Dhaid Date Festival to launch on July 23

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the launch of the 10th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, scheduled to be held at Expo Al Dhaid from 23 to 26 July, bringing together hundreds of palm farmers and date producers from across the UAE.

This year’s edition marks ten years since the festival’s inception, highlighting its evolution into a key platform for supporting sustainable agricultural growth and preserving the Emirati authentic heritage.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today, Wednesday, at Expo Al Dhaid, where remarks were delivered by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Saeed bin Fadel Al Ketbi, Director of Al Wusta TV Channel; Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival; and Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Festival’s Screening and Evaluation Committee.

The press conference also featured the award ceremony for the winners of the second edition of the “Bisharat Al-Qaydh” competition, a specialised initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber last year to encourage best practices in palm cultivation and reward producers of premium early-season dates.

Designed to mark the start of the “Al-Qaydh” harvesting season, the competition attracted 70 contestants in its second edition, with 20 winners receiving valuable prizes for presenting the best locally grown Naghal date samples from the 2026 crop.

In his remarks, Al Awadi said that the Al Dhaid Date Festival has established itself, over the past ten years, as a leading platform for supporting the agricultural sector, promoting its sustainability, and preserving the UAE’s rich agricultural heritage.

He noted that the festival has played an important role in connecting date producers and industry experts from across the country, facilitating knowledge exchange and sector collaboration.

Al Awadi added that the rapid progress achieved in Sharjah’s agricultural sector reflects a clear strategic vision focused on investing in modern farming practices, strengthening food security, and advancing sustainability. This vision has led to the implementation of a range of high-impact agricultural projects that continue to strengthen the emirate’s agricultural ecosystem and support its broader economic objectives.

For his part, Saeed bin Fadel Al Ketbi reaffirmed Al Wusta TV Channel’s commitment to supporting the Al Dhaid Date Festival through extensive media coverage designed to showcase its activities, competitions, and cultural significance.

Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji stated that Organising Committee the Al Dhaid Date Festival has positioned the 10th edition as a milestone event celebrating a decade of growth and achievement.

He emphasised that the Organising Committee has maintained close coordination with the Sharjah Chamber to further develop the festival’s competition categories and expand its accompanying activities to incorporate additional educational and cultural initiatives.

Al Tunaiji added that the festival places strong emphasis on advancing agricultural innovation and promoting the adoption of modern farming technologies that enhance the efficiency and quality of local agricultural output.

Meanwhile, Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi said the judging committees will implement rigorous evaluation procedures to ensure fairness, transparency, and consistency across all festival competitions.

This year’s edition will feature an expanded list of competitions for farmers, with substantial prizes allocated to encourage participation and reward excellence. This includes popular varieties such as Khneizi, Khalas, and Shishi, along with two elite categories: ‘General Al Dhaid Elite Dates’ and ‘Special Al Dhaid Elite Dates’ for Northern Emirates farmers.

Other contests target specific community groups, such as a women’s homegrown date competition and a children’s ‘Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty’ contest, in addition to categories for locally grown lemons and red figs.