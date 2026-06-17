SOFIA 2026: Global fisheries and aquaculture production reaches new highs

ROME, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- At $184 billion, trade in aquatic animal products continues to hit record highs and now rivals terrestrial meat trade in value. Ensuring sustainable and equitable growth of marine and inland ecosystems, however, remains a key challenge, according to the latest State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture (SOFIA 2026) report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The report - launched at the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, Kenya - presents updated global fisheries and aquaculture statistics. It highlights how FAO, with Members, communities, institutions, industry and partners, is translating its Blue Transformation vision into measurable results.

SOFIA 2026 estimates global fisheries and aquaculture production reached a record 235 million tonnes in 2024, of which 195 million tonnes aquatic animals, confirming the sector’s expanding role in feeding the world.

While wild fisheries have largely stabilized, reflecting ecological limits and effective management of some fishery stocks, aquatic animal production has continued to grow, averaging 3.2% annually since the 1950s. In particular, in 2024 aquaculture production of aquatic animals surpassed 100 million tonnes for the first time (valued at $371 billion at farm gate). Capture fisheries reached about 92 million tonnes and have remained within the 86–94 million tonnes range since the late 1980s.

Aquatic animal foods are increasingly central to diets: 89 percent of production of aquatic animals goes to human consumption, supplying at least one-fifth of the animal protein consumption of 3.1 billion people. The sector also supports more than 600 million livelihoods worldwide.

Despite rising availability, benefits remain uneven. Per capita aquatic animal food supply, particularly in Africa, lags well below the global average, underscoring the need for targeted policies.

At the same time, the sector faces growing pressures. Climate change, environmental degradation, economic shocks and geopolitical shifts are affecting performance and sustainability. For example, under high emissions scenarios, exploitable fish biomass is projected to decline by over 10% by 2050 in several regions.

The report examines how these pressures will shape the sector, alongside advances in adaptation and mitigation to climate change.

"The report illustrates that, more than ever before, a healthy planet requires a healthy ocean and healthy inland waters," FAO Director-General QU Dongyu wrote in its Foreword. "We need to ensure that all necessary efforts are made to reverse the decline in sustainability and secure the long-term potential of the sector, for generations to come."

FAO projects continued growth in production, consumption and trade, with total aquatic animal production expected to reach 214 million tonnes by 2034.