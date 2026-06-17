Special Olympics UAE delegation departs for 10th Regional Special Olympics MENA Games

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) – Special Olympics UAE delegation has departed for the Republic of Tunisia to participate in the10th Regional Special Olympics MENA Games - Beach Games Tunisia 2026.

The delegation consists of 15 athletes, coaches and administrative staff, including six athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities and three Unified Partners. The team will compete alongside delegations from 11 Special Olympics programs across the region when competitions begin on June 18.

The Games will take place in the Tunisian cities of Sousse and Hammamet, which will host the competitions and accompanying activities according to the organizing committee's approved programme.

The UAE delegation will take part in divisioning and classification events on June 17 ahead of the official opening ceremony and start of competitions on June 18. Competitions and medal ceremonies will continue through June 21, with the delegation scheduled to return to the UAE on June 22 following the conclusion of the event.

The 10th edition of the Regional Special Olympics MENA Games marks a significant shift in the event's format. The Regional Leadership has introduced a new model that stages competitions across multiple Arab countries and cities throughout the year, replacing the previous format of hosting all events in a single city every four years.

The new approach aims to expand participation, provide more national programs with opportunities to contribute to hosting and organizing events and ensure greater continuity of sports competitions and activities throughout the year. The 10th Regional Special Olympics MENA Games 2026 is one of the official event clusters within this edition and features three sports: Beach Volleyball, Open Water Swimming and Triathlon. Special Olympics UAE will compete in all three disciplines.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said: "International competitions represent an important milestone in the journey of our athletes, providing valuable opportunities to compete, gain experience and engage with their peers from across the region. Beach sports continue to enjoy strong popularity within the Special Olympics UAE community, offering athletes a unique sporting experience that combines challenge, teamwork and competition in a distinctive environment. We hope this participation will add another chapter to the achievements our athletes have accomplished over the years."

This international participation comes only days after the conclusion of the second edition of the UAE Games 2026, which brought together more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities from clubs and centers across the country.

The Games played an important role in supporting athlete development and preparing competitors for regional and international events, reflecting the continued growth of the Special Olympics movement in the UAE.