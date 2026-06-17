Family Care Authority Launches Second 'Wateen' Podcast

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA) has announced the launch of the second episode of the "Wateen" Podcast, an awareness-driven initiative aimed at strengthening community awareness and supporting family cohesion and stability through specialised, accessible content that reflects the realities and daily challenges faced by families.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s "Year of the Family", which seeks to enhance family wellbeing and strengthen social cohesion across the nation.

The second episode, titled “Reassurance Begins at Home: How Can We Strengthen Family Resilience During Difficult Times?” features Dr. Mona Al Bahar, Advisor to the Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi. The episode explores how families can remain strong, reassured, and connected during difficult times by addressing key topics that reflect the priorities of families and the wider community.

The discussion highlights the importance of family resilience, open dialogue, quality time, shared values, and the role of the extended family in providing emotional and social support. It also explores ways to support children during times of crisis and encourages families to seek help when needed, positioning support as a sign of awareness and strength. Through these themes, the episode reflects FCA’s commitment to strengthening family wellbeing, resilience, and social stability across the community.

Available on YouTube, the episode reinforces the Family Care Authority’s commitment to building a supportive and preventive social care ecosystem, enhancing community awareness, and encouraging individuals and families to seek support whenever needed within an environment that safeguards privacy, upholds human dignity, and promotes wellbeing.

The second episode of the "Wateen" Podcast can be viewed on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcs5CVz59G4

The "Wateen" Podcast reflects the Family Care Authority’s vision of building more stable, resilient, and cohesive families through knowledge-sharing platforms that promote awareness, strengthen family bonds, and foster greater social connectedness across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.