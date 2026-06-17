On World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, UN calls to recognize, respect world’s rangelands

NEW YORK, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) – The international community marked today the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. The Day is observed annually on June 17 to promote public awareness of international efforts to combat desertification and land degradation.

In 2026, Desertification and Drought Day put rangelands at the centre of global attention. Held under the theme “Rangelands: Recognize. Respect. Restore.”, this year’s observance calls for greater recognition of the economic, ecological and cultural value of rangelands, respect for their traditional stewards and stronger investment in restoring degraded rangelands.

This year’s event aligns with the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, helping to underscore the need to raise awareness, encourage responsible investment and strengthen policies that safeguard rangelands and pastoralist livelihoods.

• Rangelands cover more than half of the Earth’s land surface and support the lives of around two billion people worldwide.

• Rangelands provide almost 70% of livestock feed globally, making them critical to food systems.

• Up to half of the world’s rangelands are degraded or at risk.

‘’On this World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, we are issuing an urgent call to recognize and respect the world’s rangelands. This means investing in restoration, especially water security; Empowering rural communities through sustainable employment; and forging solutions across borders through international cooperation,’’ said UN Secretary-General in his message on the observance.

‘’To protect our future, we must protect the land. Together, let us ensure that rangelands everywhere thrive for generations to come” António Guterres added.

‘’Rangelands are vast open spaces found in every climate, on every continent. They cover half the Earth’s land surface, supplying vital food and fibres, and sustaining over two billion people. They also play a crucial role as wildlife habitats and carbon sinks. Yet up to fifty per cent of the world’s rangelands are now degraded or at risk.’’

These conditions, he warned, threaten the global food system, harm local livelihoods, reduce biodiversity, and increase greenhouse gas emissions.