EDGE, Leonardo to partner through joint venture on advanced defence sensors, systems

PARIS, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the previously announced collaboration roadmap, EDGE and Leonardo detailed further plans to establish a Joint Venture (JV), which would develop, commercialise, manufacture, and support some of the most advanced key defence sensors and systems available globally.

The JV will focus on a range of defence capabilities, including airborne radars for next-generation stealth platforms, the Kronos Grand Mobile High-Power (HP) radar, Combat Management Systems (CMS) and Multi-Mission Aircraft Sensors. The JV will also serve as a commercial platform to promote and sell the M-346 fighter/trainer aircraft and other defence capabilities across European and international markets.

By combining the technological expertise, industrial capabilities, and international market access of both partners, the JV aims to strengthen its position as a leading player in the global defence sector, supporting customers in Europe and beyond with cutting-edge, integrated solutions.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Leonardo brings decades of engineering excellence in radar and combat management, while we bring the industrial scale, agility and market access to get that technology to customers faster. Together, this JV has the depth to build some of the most advanced sensor and systems technology in the world, with a projected pipeline beyond 4 billion euros in orders over the next five years.”

Lorenzo Mariani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo, said: “The project to establish a Joint Venture with EDGE reflects Leonardo’s belief in the ability of strategic industrial partnerships to provide a key contribution to shape the future of the global defence industry.

Industrial collaboration and joint ventures are a model we are increasingly embracing, and we are confident that, together with EDGE, we will establish a winning benchmark, setting new standards through technological excellence, industrial strength and a shared long-term vision across the sectors we’ve identified for cooperation and across geographies.”