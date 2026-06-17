UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish receives five new cases from Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt has received five patients and injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip for medical care and treatment, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people and help alleviate their suffering.

With the arrival of the new cases, the total number of patients received by the hospital since the reopening of the Rafah crossing has risen to 95. Upon the patients’ arrival, specialised medical and nursing teams conducted the required assessments and examinations and developed appropriate treatment plans for each case in accordance with the highest approved medical standards.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to fulfil its humanitarian and medical mission by providing specialised healthcare services to patients arriving from the Gaza Strip through qualified medical personnel and advanced equipment that contribute to delivering the necessary care and treatment to patients and the injured.

The hospital’s management affirmed its full readiness to receive additional cases and provide an immediate medical response, further strengthening the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the healthcare sector and stand by the Palestinian people under the current circumstances.