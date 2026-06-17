DEWA earns dual recognition at 2026 Digital Engineering Awards

DUBAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won the ‘Innovator of the Year’ and ‘Engineering Product of the Year’ honours at the 2026 Digital Engineering Awards organised by ISG, L&T Technology Services and the CNBC Group, reflecting its exceptional leadership in innovation and its drive for digital engineering excellence.

“In line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global hub of the digital economy, and in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), we continue our relentless efforts to achieve meaningful progress across digital fields. We are focused on strengthening our global leadership in future-oriented sectors, shaping the digital landscape and building a diversified knowledge-based economy powered by innovation. At the same time, we are enhancing our advanced digital capabilities to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency and reinforce security and resilience, while setting new benchmarks for excellence and competitive performance,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, noted that the global accolades reinforce DEWA’s ability to translate excellence into deeply rooted institutional value, helping it to anticipate challenges and transform them into growth opportunities while strengthening stakeholder trust and happiness.

DEWA won the ‘Engineering Product of the Year’ for its advanced Internet of Things terminal, OmniHub. The terminal was designed and manufactured at DEWA’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre under its Space-D programme, and is intended to connect terrestrial sensors with satellites and ground-based networks.

Dr Rahmat Agung Susantyoko, Senior R&D Technologist at the R&D Centre, was named ‘Innovator of the Year’ in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to digital engineering and sustainable innovation.