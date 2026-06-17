Sharjah's players shine at Teplice Chess Tournament

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its technical committee strategy for the new season aiming at preparing players and enhancing their technical readiness, the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club is taking part in the 2026 Teplice International Open Chess Tournament, hosted in the city of Teplice in the Czech Republic until 21st June.

The club is represented by five players: Savin Khan, Abdulrahman Al Taher, Hamed Essam, Zayed Al Taher, and Salem Abdulrahim. The players aim to present strong performance and benefit from the competitive environment which brings together talented chess players from around the world .

The first group competition features 81 players, providing the club’s participants with a valuable opportunity to gain further technical and practical experience, improve their international ratings, and sharpen their skills against a variety of chess schools and playing styles.

Dr Khalifa Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, said, “Our participation in the Teplice International Open Chess Tournament is part of the club’s strategy and the preparation plan developed by the technical committee for the new season. The plan focuses on providing the best competitive environment for our players through training camps and continuous participation in international tournaments, helping to enhance their technical and mental readiness ahead of official competitions.”

He added, “At the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, we believe that a player’s true development cannot be achieved through training alone. It also requires direct exposure to different schools and styles of play, as well as competing against players of varying levels and ratings. International tournaments provide our players with valuable experience, help build confidence, and refine their abilities in a highly competitive environment.”

Al Mazrouei noted that such participations carry another important dimension, saying, “The benefits of these tournaments are not limited to technical exposure. They also provide players with the opportunity to earn international rating points, helping improve their rankings and opening wider opportunities to participate in larger tournaments in the future. This aligns with the club’s vision of developing a generation capable of competing and achieving success.”