Hamdan bin Zayed reviews future development, investment projects of Modon Holding in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi a delegation from Modon Holding Group, led by Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance and Chairman of Modon Holding, to review the Group’s future development and investment projects planned for Al Dhafra Region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed affirmed that the landmark development projects being implemented in Al Dhafra Region reflect the significant support and attention of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his commitment to providing the foundations for sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life across all regions of the UAE, in line with citizens’ aspirations and the nation’s continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed key future initiatives and projects that Modon Holding intends to implement, as well as plans aimed at strengthening infrastructure, attracting high-quality investments, and creating integrated urban environments that support economic and social growth in the region.

The discussions also covered a number of proposed future projects in Al Dhafra Region that are expected to contribute to economic and social development, attract further strategic investments, create new employment opportunities, support sustainable urban growth, and enhance residents’ quality of life, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for comprehensive and sustainable development.

Al Zaabi expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and keen interest in following up on development initiatives and projects in Al Dhafra Region.

Several officials attended the meeting.