Al Qassimi hospital receives 'Baby and Family Friendly' accreditation

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, part of the Emirates Health Services, has received the "Baby and Family Friendly" accreditation from the Sharjah Child Friendly Office of the Sharjah Health Authority.

The accreditation reflects the hospital’s commitment to implementing policies and practices that support children and families and to creating a working environment that meets the standards

The evaluation was based on a range of criteria, including sustainability, inclusivity, innovation, and organisational culture. The hospital demonstrated dedication to implementing internal policies that benefit families and staff, as well as to informing faculty about them through electronic newsletters.

The evaluation included a review of the benefits offered to employees and their families, the extent to which the medical conditions of families are taken into consideration, and the provision of flexible working hours as needed. The hospital also reviewed its efforts in strengthening community partnerships with organisations concerned with childhood, adolescents, and family affairs, in addition to launching awareness initiatives and providing support services that contribute to raising awareness and achieving a work-life balance.

The hospital team presented their practices and policies, and the evaluation team inspected the facility to assess the initiatives and services offered, eventually confirming that the hospital was eligible for accreditation.

Dr Essam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of Medical Services at Emirates Health Services, stated that the hospital's accreditation shows a strong institutional framework and ability to implement sustainable, supportive care practices for children and families, extending to the work environment and overall experiences of employees and clients.

Dr Safia Al Khaja, Director of Al Qasimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, stated that the hospital's accreditation reflects dedication to creating a friendly working environment for children and families while enhancing health service quality and customer experience through inclusivity and flexibility.