Dubai Press Club hosts session on role of content creators in preserving cultural identity

DUBAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the third phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, the Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), hosted an interactive session featuring Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture.

The session explored the role of content creators in preserving cultural identity, creating meaningful impact, and transforming cultural stories into engaging digital content.

Held at the Etihad Museum in Dubai under the title ‘Cultural Content Creators: Preserving Identity and Creating Impact’, the session formed part of the second week of the cultural content track of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme, which aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to create impactful cultural content that reflects Dubai’s identity and values while keeping pace with the evolving digital landscape.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, “As the second week of the programme gets underway, we continue to support participants in deepening their understanding of the role cultural content plays in strengthening national identity and enhancing community awareness. We seek to equip emerging media and creative talent with the skills and knowledge needed to produce impactful cultural content that reflects the uniqueness of our society and culture while keeping pace with the evolving digital landscape.”

Al Marri added, “We believe that investing in young talent and empowering them with the tools of creative storytelling and digital innovation is an investment in the future of both culture and media. Our goal is to help develop a generation of content creators capable of transforming cultural heritage and local stories into inspiring content that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for culture, creativity and content creation.”

During the session, Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, highlighted the importance of creating cultural content rooted in human stories and experiences, noting that meaningful storytelling is key to engaging audiences and creating lasting impact.

Badri said, “Cultural content that carries a human dimension serves as one of the most important bridges connecting communities with their memory, values and identity. It also plays a vital role in strengthening cultural dialogue and bringing local stories to global audiences.

“We believe in empowering a new generation of content creators who can present Emirati culture through innovative and contemporary storytelling while preserving its authenticity and showcasing its richness and diversity, in line with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a hub for talent.”

Badri also highlighted the opportunities created by rapid technological advancements for producing more impactful and far-reaching cultural content, while stressing the responsibility of content creators to preserve cultural identity and transmit it to future generations.

The session also discussed the impact of emerging technologies and AI on content creation, opportunities within the cultural and creative industries, and ways to transform cultural and heritage stories into engaging digital content.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said, “The programme seeks to equip participants with practical skills and specialised knowledge that support the development of cultural content and strengthen its presence across digital platforms. The strong level of engagement demonstrated by participants reflects growing awareness of the importance of cultural content and its role in connecting culture with society.”

Al Mulla added, “Through sessions such as this, participants gain direct access to insights from leaders in the cultural and creative sectors, enabling them to better understand the opportunities and challenges shaping the industry while developing the skills needed to create impactful cultural content and meaningful digital experiences.”

The third phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ continues until 19th June, featuring a series of workshops and specialised sessions focused on digital storytelling, creative production and cultural content creation. The programme aims to equip participants with skills to create high quality content that reflects the richness and diversity of Dubai’s cultural landscape.