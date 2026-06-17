President of Madagascar awards Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi country's highest medal

ANTANANARIVO, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, has awarded Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior and President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for the 2021–2025 term, the National Order of Madagascar (Grand Officer Medal), one of the highest distinctions in the Republic of Madagascar, in recognition of his exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to strengthening global security and advancing international police cooperation.

The decoration was presented during an official ceremony attended by senior officials and dignitaries. President Randrianirina

commended Major General Dr Al Raisi’s pivotal role in supporting multilateral policing efforts, strengthening international security partnerships, and promoting a culture of cooperation and solidarity among law enforcement agencies worldwide in addressing growing security challenges.

The Medal is among the highest national honours awarded by the Republic of Madagascar and is bestowed upon individuals who have made exceptional contributions to security, stability, and the promotion of international relations and cooperation.

During Al Raisi's tenure as President of INTERPOL, the organisation launched and advanced numerous strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities of police agencies in member countries, expanding the exchange of police information, and supporting international efforts to combat transnational organised crime, cybercrime, human trafficking, financial crimes, and terrorism, thereby contributing to enhanced security and stability at both regional and international levels.

On the occasion, Major General Al Raisi expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the President Randrianirina and to the Government and people of Madagascar for the prestigious honour, noting that the award reflects recognition of the collective efforts undertaken by law enforcement agencies around the world to protect communities and promote security and stability.

He also conveyed his highest appreciation to the UAE’s leadership for its continued support, empowerment and confidence, as well as for providing an advanced institutional environment that enabled him to contribute effectively to the development of policing and security work at both the national and international levels.