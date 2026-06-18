China's Guangdong evacuates nearly 40,000 amid sustained heavy rain

GUANGZHOU, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 37,601 residents in high-risk areas have been relocated so far as heavy rain lashed many parts of south China's Guangdong Province over the past days, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported, according to the provincial emergency management department.

A Level III flood control emergency response and Level IV disaster relief emergency response have been issued and maintained in the province as of Wednesday. Multiple cities, including Zhuhai and Shenzhen, have issued notices suspending school classes. The China Railway Guangzhou Group has adjusted train operation schedules to avoid safety risks caused by the rainfall.

The provincial meteorological observatory forecast that heavy-to-torrential rain, as well as local extreme downpours, will continue to hit southern Guangdong from Wednesday to Thursday. Precipitation will generally weaken across the province from Friday to Saturday.