Dollar holds two-month high

WORLD CAPITALS, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar clung to ​a more than two-month high on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of ​currencies including the yen and the euro, was little changed at 100.24. It surged 0.85 percent to the strongest level since 31st March in the previous session, its biggest single-day jump in over three months.

Meanwhile, the euro last traded a shade stronger at $1.1518, and ​sterling strengthened to $1.3313, after touching their two-month lows earlier.

The Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent at $0.70365, and the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.5794, up nearly 0.5 percent.