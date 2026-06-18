Dollar holds two-month high

WORLD CAPITALS, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar clung to a more than two-month high on Thursday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was little changed at 100.24. It surged 0.85 percent to the strongest level since 31st March in the previous session, its biggest single-day jump in over three months.
Meanwhile, the euro last traded a shade stronger at $1.1518, and sterling strengthened to $1.3313, after touching their two-month lows earlier.
The Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent at $0.70365, and the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.5794, up nearly 0.5 percent.