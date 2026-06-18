China's central bank unveils six new financial policy measures

SHANGHAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng on Wednesday announced six new financial policy measures at the 2026 Lujiazui Forum.

While delivering a speech at the two-day event opening Wednesday, Pan said the People's Bank of China will work to improve the short-term interest rate regulation mechanism, launch a renminbi repo facility for foreign and international monetary authorities, and study the establishment of a macro-prudential liquidity support tool for non-bank financial institutions under specific circumstances.

The central bank will also pilot offshore renminbi foreign exchange trading in the Shanghai free trade zone, and jointly issue an action plan for developing offshore finance in Shanghai with the local government, Pan said.

Moreover, the central bank will officially launch an interbank market data reporting repository, Pan said.