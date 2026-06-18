UAE Embassy in Beijing hosts media dialogue to strengthen China ties

BEIJING, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Beijing hosted a UAE-China media dialogue reception on Wednesday aimed at deepening cultural and press cooperation, coinciding with the opening of the Beijing International Book Fair.

The event, held at the UAE's "Al Bait Al Emarati" (The Emirati House) pavilion, brought together representatives from Emirati and Chinese media organisations and regulatory bodies. The UAE is the Guest of Honour at this year's book fair, which is the world's second-largest.

Discussions aimed to introduce the regulatory norms and policies of the UAE media industry to enhance mutual understanding and trust; establish counterpart liaison mechanisms to lay a foundation for future joint reporting, personnel exchanges and co-creation of media content; and help Chinese media gain an in-depth understanding of the UAE’s participation arrangements as the Guest of Honour of the Book Fair.

Eman ben Humaid, Head of Public Diplomacy Sector at the UAE Embassy, said bilateral relations were entering a new phase under a comprehensive strategic partnership, with media playing a key role.

"Media has become an important tool for promoting understanding between peoples and cultures," ben Humaid said, adding that stronger partnerships would help highlight the development experiences of both countries.

Attendees included representatives from major Chinese state and independent outlets, including People's Daily Online, CGTN, Global Times, Phoenix TV, and the China-Arab TV channel, alongside Emirati journalists and content creators.

The event concluded with a networking session and a tour of the UAE pavilion, which is showcasing the Gulf nation's cultural and knowledge initiatives.