Dubai Culture showcases Emirati heritage project at Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is showcasing its "People & Legacy" cultural and publishing initiative at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair 2026, where the UAE is the Guest of Honour.

The initiative, which documents the lives and achievements of influential Emirati figures, is being presented at the UAE's "Al Bait Al Emarati" (The Emirati House) pavilion at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing from 17th to 21st June.

Launched in June in cooperation with Ghaf Publishing House, the first phase of the project includes 10 books aimed at readers aged between eight and 18. The publications document the lives of Emirati pioneers in the literary, cultural, social, economic and scientific fields, presenting their experiences as sources of inspiration for future generations.

The project features prominent figures who have left a lasting mark on Emirati society, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Dalmouk, founder of Al Ahmadiya School in Dubai; poet and writer Ahmed bin Sultan bin Sulayem; and Ousha bint Khalifa, known for her powerful poetic presence and societal contributions, among other figures.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Eiman Al Hammadi, Director of the Literature and Knowledge Department at Dubai Culture, said the authority is showcasing a selection of specialised publications, including children's books on notable Emirati figures, as well as art and narrative works documenting the history and development of Dubai.

Al Hammadi said Chinese visitors had shown strong interest in learning about Emirati customs, traditions and cultural heritage through the publications on display. She added that Dubai Culture is seeking to strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners through a series of meetings during the fair aimed at exploring partnerships and opportunities to translate Emirati publications into Chinese.

The authority's programme at the five-day fair forms part of broader efforts to promote the country's creative industries and cultural exchange with international partners.