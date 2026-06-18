Macau conference can help shape future of motorsport, mobility: FIA President

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), said the federation’s Extraordinary General Assembly and Annual Conference in Macau, China, next week will play an important role in shaping the future of motorsport and mobility.

Hosted in partnership with the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group, the three-day event, which begins on Tuesday at the Galaxy International Convention Centre, will bring together more than 450 senior FIA delegates from 149 countries.

It offers opportunities for FIA, the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, to address key initiatives in regional sporting growth, road safety, sustainable mobility, and innovation in transport.

Macau has been a prominent venue for motorsport fans, playing host to the Macau Grand Prix at the Guia Circuit since 1954. Now, the event welcomes competitors across four FIA categories and is notorious for its demanding course, combining fast straights and tight corners.

“This conference provides a valuable opportunity to bring together our community and help shape the future of global motorsport and mobility," ben Sulayem said. "As we continue to grow participation, advance innovation and improve road safety worldwide, these discussions are more important than ever."

The conference will be attended by representatives from the 245 FIA Member Clubs, who represent motorsport and mobility at a global scale. This structure forms the backbone of the federation’s governance and operations, with each full Member Club holding voting rights across the FIA’s elections and regulatory decisions.

Clubs are grouped into two primary categories, with some serving in both roles. Mobility Clubs provide mobility services and represent the interests of road users, with a focus on road safety, travel and tourism, consumer rights, and sustainable mobility. National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) oversee and develop motorsport at the national level, including the organisation of events, licensing and regulatory activities.