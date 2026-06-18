RAK MAC launches free service for commercial dispute settlement

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a free commercial mediation service through Ras Al Khaimah Mediation and Arbitration Centre (RAK MAC) for the business community in the Emirate.

The service enables companies in Ras Al Khaimah and elsewhere to resolve commercial disputes through mediation as an alternative to court proceedings. The chamber said the service offers a faster, confidential and flexible mechanism that can help businesses reduce costs and preserve commercial relationships.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, said the initiative provides companies with an efficient means of settling disputes amicably while avoiding lengthy and costly litigation.

He said the centre's services are designed to support investors and contribute to the stability of businesses operating in the emirate.

Al Nuaimi added that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance Ras Al Khaimah's business environment through flexible and competitive services that support investment and economic growth.