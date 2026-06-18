UAE ranks 5th globally in overall competitiveness: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE continues, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to advance its development journey and solidify its position as a global model of competitiveness and excellence across all sectors.

His Highness said, "Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE continues to affirm its place among the world's most competitive nations. The IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026 ranks us 5th globally, 1st in Economic Performance, 1st across 21 indicators, including Bureaucracy, Adaptability of Government Policy and in the top 5 globally across 67 indicators."

His Highness added, "These results are the product of a national vision, capable institutions and teams across every sector who perform and deliver. Competitiveness for us is not a ranking to chase; it is a standard we set for ourselves every day. It is what raises the quality of life for our people, earns the confidence of the world, and confirms that the UAE is moving steadily towards a future of greater prosperity and leadership."

His Highness affirmed that the UAE will continue to build on its position as a destination of choice for investors, a magnet for global talent and ambition, and a genuine partner for entrepreneurs and innovators, noting that the results are a testament to the strength and adaptability of the UAE's development model.

The UAE's performance in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026, published by the World Competitiveness Centre at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland, places the country in the top 10 globally across 118 indicators and within the top 5 globally in 67 key criteria and sub-factors.

The country ranked 1st globally in 21 indicators, most notably Bureaucracy, Adaptability of Government Policy, Employment, International Experience, National Culture, Value System, and Quality of Air Transportation.

The UAE ranked 2nd globally in Citizen Trust in AI, Creation of Firms, Females in Parliament, and Management of Cities. It ranked 3rd globally in Image Abroad or Branding, Society's Access to AI, Tourism Receipts, Exports of Goods and Energy Infrastructure, and 4th globally in Government Efficiency, Companies Investment in AI, and Legal and Regulatory Framework.

The results reflect the progress the UAE has achieved across labour markets, innovation, digital transformation, infrastructure, education and government policy, reinforcing its competitive standing at both regional and global levels.

The IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook is one of the world's most authoritative references for measuring national competitiveness. The 2026 edition covers 70 economies and draws on statistical data and executive opinion surveys from the global business community to assess how effectively countries manage their resources and deliver sustainable prosperity.

The Yearbook is structured around four main factors: Economic Performance, Government Efficiency, Business Efficiency and Infrastructure, and encompasses 20 sub-factors and 342 competitiveness criteria spanning economic, administrative and social dimensions.