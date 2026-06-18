ALC launches Arabic edition of 'Shanghai' book at Beijing book fair

BEIJING, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) launched the Arabic edition of "6,000 Years of Shanghai: A Civilisation of Openness and Inclusion" during its participation in the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair 2026 (BIBF), where the UAE is the Guest of Honour.

The launch took place at the UAE's "Al Bait Al Emarati" (The Emirati House) pavilion at the China National Convention Centre, which is hosting the fair from 17th to 21st June.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), highlighted that the centre has cultivated robust, decade-long partnerships with Chinese counterparts across the publishing, cultural, and translation sectors. He noted that the ALC’s engagement with the BIBF began in 2013 and has steadily expanded ever since.

Al Tunaiji emphasised that this year’s participation further strengthens the deep-rooted cultural ties between Abu Dhabi and Beijing. Alongside the debut of the Shanghai translation, the ALC is slated to sign several new Arabic-Chinese translation agreements, with details to be unveiled in the coming days.

Furthermore, Al Tunaiji underscored the burgeoning cooperation between the Abu Dhabi and Beijing book fairs. He recalled that Abu Dhabi was celebrated as the Guest of Honour at the Beijing fair in 2018, while Chinese cultural institutions, prominent authors, and translators have conversely maintained a vibrant presence at the ADIBF through various collaborative programs and events.