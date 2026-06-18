UAE sailor wins ILCA 4 Gold Fleet title at EurILCA Europa Cup in Italy

ROME, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy sailor Simeon Hristov won the Gold Fleet title in the ILCA 4 class at the EurILCA Europa Cup 2026, which concluded in Riva del Garda, Italy. The event attracted more than 640 sailors from 38 countries.

Hristov secured the title after qualifying for the Gold Fleet, which features the top competitors advancing from the qualification rounds. He maintained his strong form throughout the final races to finish first overall ahead of sailors from across the participating nations.

The result is among the strongest performances by a UAE sailor in European competition and reflects the success of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy's training and development programmes aimed at preparing sailors for international competition.

The achievement also underscores the academy's growing role in developing sailing talent and strengthening the UAE's presence at major international sporting events.