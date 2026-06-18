Family Development Foundation ranks first in government customer experience index

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Development Foundation (FDF) has ranked first among Abu Dhabi government entities in the 2025 government customer experience index, achieving an outstanding score of 97 percent.

The top ranking reflects the foundation's continuous efforts to elevate service quality and redefine the citizen experience.

Demonstrating exceptional performance across all key metrics, the FDF recorded a 98 percent overall customer satisfaction rate, a 97 percent score in customer effort, and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 percent.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the FDF, said that this milestone underscores the foundation's core philosophy of placing people at the centre of national development.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima said the result demonstrated the foundation's dedication to delivering high-quality services and innovative programmes that meet the needs of senior citizens and families in line with the highest standards of excellence.

She described public trust as a vital responsibility that demands ongoing innovation, adding that the foundation’s success stems from a dedicated social and humanitarian approach focused on fostering family stability and community cohesion.

Sheikha Fatima reaffirmed that senior citizens will remain at the heart of the foundation’s initiatives in honour of their enduring contributions to the nation.

Ali Salem Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of FDF, said the achievement reflected the foundation's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life of families and senior citizens and support their active role in society.

He said the foundation draws inspiration from the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, whose support for families and senior citizens has helped strengthen social cohesion and reinforce the values of giving and community solidarity.