ADNOC’s hybrid financial model sets it apart from global energy peers: Gulf Intelligence report

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC has developed a distinctive hybrid financial model that sets it apart from both traditional national oil companies and international oil companies, according to a new report by energy markets advisory firm Gulf Intelligence.

The report, Capital at Scale: How ADNOC Built a Financial Architecture, examined how ADNOC has transformed its capital model through public listings, infrastructure partnerships, strategic investments, public debt issuances and structured financing. These mechanisms have created a hybrid financial architecture that has widened investor access, supported capital markets development and opened new funding channels for long-term growth.

ADNOC’s hybrid model has been built through a series of financial firsts that changed how energy assets are financed, owned and accessed by investors in the region.

These include among others, the listing of six companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the 2019 oil and the 2020 gas pipeline transactions that introduced long-term institutional capital into core infrastructure, debt issuance that expanded access to global fixed income markets, and real estate monetisation that generated $2.7 billion in upfront proceeds.

The model has also extended into more complex financing structures, including the up to $11 billion Hail and Ghasha transaction, a novel non-recourse structure to monetise future midstream gas production.

The significance of these transactions lies not only in the capital they mobilised, but in the financial structures they introduced. ADNOC’s approach represents a form of smart finance that has helped connect strategic energy assets with public equity, institutional investment, and long-duration infrastructure capital.

It has also established financing and ownership models that regional peers are increasingly adopting as they seek to attract capital, deepen market liquidity, and retain long-term ownership.

Over this period, ADNOC’s listed companies have also become a central part of the UAE’s capital markets landscape, providing investors with access to cash-flow-visible energy, infrastructure, and industrial assets while reinforcing liquidity, market depth, and recurring dividend income on ADX.

These companies now have a combined market capitalisation of approximately $150 billion and account for around 20 percent of ADX market value and approximately 40 percent of annual dividend distributions.

Since 2017, the companies have collectively delivered average total shareholder returns exceeding 100 percent, supported by defined dividend frameworks, annual dividend commitments above $7 billion and expected cumulative distributions of approximately $43 billion between 2025 and 2030.

Unlike conventional privatisation models, ADNOC’s approach preserves sovereign ownership while introducing the governance, disclosure standards, and capital discipline associated with public markets. This has enabled ADNOC to open selected parts of its portfolio to investors while retaining majority ownership of core assets.

The model is becoming increasingly relevant as ADNOC advances its $150 billion investment programme for 2026–2030 and expands internationally through XRG. XRG represents a forward extension of ADNOC’s hybrid model, applying similar principles of partnership-led growth, disciplined investment, and platform-based expansion across gas, chemicals, and lower-carbon energy systems.