ALTÉRRA partners with I Squared Capital to invest in Peru’s Inkia Energy

MIAMI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- ALTÉRRA on Thursday announced its co-investment in Inkia Energy (Inkia), Peru’s largest independent power producer, alongside global infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital, to support the expansion of its renewable energy activities.

Marking ALTÉRRA’s first direct investment in Latin America, the transaction was completed through an I Squared-managed continuation vehicle established under a joint control structure between I Squared and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

The co-investment was made through ALTÉRRA’s recently launched Opportunity Fund, and it complements ALTÉRRA’s diversified portfolio of more than 30 investments across developed and growth markets, supporting a renewable energy pipeline of close to 100 GW.

Based in Lima, Inkia operates 2.6 GW of generation capacity, representing around one quarter of Peru’s electricity supply.

Through its 4 GW renewables pipeline, including a near term expansion pipeline of approximately 1 GW of solar and wind projects, the platform is expected to support the continued decarbonisation of Peru’s power system while helping deliver reliable and affordable electricity in one of Latin America’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Peru’s power sector continues to benefit from strong long-term fundamentals, including rising electricity demand driven by mining activity, industrial growth and infrastructure development. Tightening reserve margins are further increasing the need for additional generation capacity, which creates a supportive backdrop for long-term investment across the sector.

Inkia’s next phase of growth is supported by an experienced management team with a proven track record in developing and operating power assets across the region. This is further strengthened by I Squared’s long-standing ownership of the platform and its broader experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

The Inkia investment marks ALTÉRRA's second co-investment alongside I Squared, following a co-investment in Absolute Energy, an Italian solar and battery storage platform targeting a 1.4 GW initial pipeline.

Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of ALTÉRRA, said, "Mobilising long-term capital into growth markets is essential to accelerating the global climate transition. By investing in gigawatt-scale energy platforms such as Inkia Energy, we are not only expanding renewable generation but also supporting more resilient power systems and fostering long-term economic development.

"Peru has significant renewable potential, and this investment reflects our continued focus on backing scalable transition infrastructure in high-growth markets.”

Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital, stated, "We are delighted to welcome ALTÉRRA as an investor in Inkia. This builds on our growing relationship with ALTÉRRA, which continues to deepen across markets and strategies, and we are proud to extend it to one of Latin America's most important power platforms. This transaction also reflects the strength of our partnership with CPP Investments."