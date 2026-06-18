flydubai launches direct flights to Benghazi

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai inaugurated its inaugural service to Benghazi in Libya, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate flights to Benghazi Benina International Airport (BEN).

With the launch of its three-times-weekly service to Benghazi, flydubai expands its network in Africa to 13 destinations across nine countries.

The inaugural flight touched down on Wednesday to a water cannon salute and a warm welcome from local airport officials.

“With the busy summer period upon us and as we continue to scale up our operations, our customers can benefit from a new gateway to Africa with the launch of our new nonstop service to Benghazi. We are already seeing healthy demand for our three weekly flights to Benghazi and look forward to growing our presence in Libya over the years," said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said, “Africa remains a strategically important market for flydubai, and we are pleased to have added Benghazi to our network.”

The new service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from smoother itineraries, a single ticket, through check-in of baggage and access to an extensive combined network.

Flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.