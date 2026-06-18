Sharjah Department of Culture organises 5th Arab Poetry Forums in Africa

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Department of Culture to organise the fifth edition of the Arab Poetry Forums in Africa during July and August.

The initiative forms part of Sharjah's efforts to promote Arab poetry and strengthen cultural exchange between Africa and the Arab world.

The forum will host nine African countries: Chad, Mali, Ivory Coast, Benin, Nigeria, Guinea, Senegal, Niger, and South Sudan.

The first event will be held in Chad in July, followed by events in the other participating countries, concluding in South Sudan in August.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, said the Arab Poetry Forums in Africa have become an important cultural platform for discovering and supporting young poetic talents. Over the past years, they have contributed to revitalising the literary movement and opening new horizons for poets to express their experiences and creativity, thus enriching the cultural and literary project.

The events will also feature a pavilion displaying poetry and literary publications issued by the Sharjah Department of Culture, giving visitors access to a range of works by Arab poets and writers and encouraging younger generations to engage with literature.