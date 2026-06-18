Ajman University enters world’s top 400 in QS World University Rankings 2027

AJMAN, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University has achieved its highest-ever position in the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR), entering the world’s top 400 universities and ranking 397 globally in the 2027 edition of one of the world’s most recognised higher education ranking systems.

This milestone reflects Ajman University’s sustained rise globally, advancing from the 801–1000 band in the QSWUR 2019 edition to 397 in the QSWUR 2027 edition, marking its highest-ever position in the QSWUR and its entry into the world's top 400 in under a decade.

The results showed that Ajman University now performs ahead of 73.7 percent of ranked institutions worldwide, reflecting significant progress across key areas including academic reputation, employer reputation, international engagement, research performance, and institutional outcomes.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “As AU approaches its 40th anniversary in 2028, this achievement carries special meaning. It marks nearly four decades of growth, the contribution of a global alumni community of over 45,000 graduates, and the collective efforts of the entire Ajman University community.

"Rankings are not an end in themselves, but they provide an important external measure of progress. This achievement affirms AU’s growing contribution to the UAE’s higher education sector and our commitment to preparing graduates who are ready to serve, lead, and make an impact in a rapidly changing world.”

Beyond its international advancement, Ajman University strengthened its national standing, ranking sixth in the UAE, second in the UAE for International Students, and fourth in the UAE for Employer Reputation.

In the 2027 edition, QS evaluated 8,808 institutions across 106 locations, with 1,504 institutions ranked globally. Only 12 institutions from the UAE have been ranked in the QS World University Rankings.

The QS World University Rankings evaluate universities across indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, internationalisation, employment outcomes, faculty-student ratio, and sustainability.

Ajman University achieved particularly strong results in internationalisation, receiving a score of 100/100 in both International Faculty and International Students. The university ranked fourth worldwide for International Faculty and fourth in the UAE for International Research Network.

QS also classified Ajman University’s research intensity as Very High, underscoring the university’s expanding research profile and its growing contribution to knowledge creation, innovation, and applied impact.