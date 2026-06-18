Maqsoud Kruse discusses strengthening partnership with NATO in countering extremism, terrorism

BRUSSELS, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Extremism and Terrorism, conducted an official visit to Brussels as part of the partnership between the UAE and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), where he held several high-level meetings.

Kruse affirmed the UAE’s commitment to constructive international partnerships which aim to consolidate security and stability at both regional and international levels.

During the visit, Kruse met with Dr. Christian Buck, NATO Assistant Secretary-General for Operations and Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism, and Javier Colomina, Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood and Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy. The meetings explored areas of cooperation, coordination, and the exchange of expertise in the fields of countering extremism and terrorism.

The discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation, coordinating international efforts, and building effective partnerships to combat all forms of extremism and terrorism. Furthermore, the talks addressed the financing of terrorist groups and their use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to promote extremist rhetoric and ideologies.

In this regard, Kruse affirmed that the UAE adopts an approach grounded in consolidating values of tolerance, coexistence, and moderation in addressing extremism and hate speech, combating and criminalising all forms of discrimination, and reinforcing a culture of mutual respect, as essential pillars to counter terrorism.