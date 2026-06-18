National Media Authority participates in Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) is taking part in the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair 2026, where the UAE is the Guest of Honour.

The NMA is showcasing its initiatives within the "Al Bait Al Emarati" (The Emirati House) pavilion at the China National Convention Centre.

Overseen by the UAE Embassy in China and co-organised with the Ministry of Culture, the pavilion operates under the theme "Community and People". The UAE's participation aims to bolster its international cultural footprint and spotlight its achievements in publishing, content creation, and the creative industries.

The NMA is highlighting its regulatory role in the media sector, particularly its efforts in developing supportive legislative frameworks, overseeing publications, and driving translation initiatives. It is also showcasing the steady growth of the UAE’s publishing ecosystem, which is backed by advanced cultural infrastructure and robust global partnerships.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the NMA, said that the UAE’s selection as the Guest of Honour reflects its rising stature on the global cultural stage and its deep-rooted knowledge partnership with China. He emphasised that the fair offers a premier platform to share the UAE’s success in content development and to display its dynamic cultural landscape.

"Our participation aligns with the vision of our leadership, which believes that culture is a vital bridge for communication between peoples and a cornerstone for building international cooperation and understanding," Al Shehhi said.

He added, "Through our regulatory role, we aim to provide a supportive environment for the publishing and content industries. This contributes to establishing the UAE as a global hub for knowledge and culture, and an incubator for creators and publishers from around the world. The Beijing International Book Fair serves as an important platform to strengthen the UAE's media presence in Asia and to highlight the nation's achievements in the publishing and creative sectors."

Al Shehhi said that the authority continues to develop policies and regulations that support the growth of the publishing sector and keep pace with rapid digital transformation in content creation, enhancing the sector's competitiveness and global reach.

Al Bait Al Emarati is one of a series of cultural initiatives organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing to promote the country's identity and cultural message in China. It brings together more than 120 participants representing over 20 federal and local entities, as well as cultural and academic institutions, offering a comprehensive overview of the UAE's cultural and creative landscape.