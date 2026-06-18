Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Energy Council meeting, reviews gas production projects' progress

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Energy Council, chaired the meeting of the Energy Council on Thursday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Department of Petroleum, at the Ruler’s Office.

The Council reviewed the latest developments in strategic projects in the emirate’s energy sector, including solar power plant projects, energy storage initiatives, and efforts to enhance the efficiency of the energy infrastructure and ensure the sustainability of supplies, in line with the requirements of economic and developmental growth in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed strategies to expand gas infrastructure projects and increase gas storage capacity aiming at enhancing the energy system's flexibility and the ability to meet future demand efficiently and sustainably.

The Council also reviewed the gas production projects' progress and the fields’ latest developments.

Future energy project reports were reviewed during the meeting, focusing on coordination with strategic partners and entities. Ways to enhance cooperation with relevant sector stakeholders were discussed, ensuring Sharjah’s readiness to keep pace with global energy changes and supporting sustainable development goals.