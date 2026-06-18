UAE participates in Beijing International Publishing Forum 2026

BEIJING, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the Beijing International Publishing Forum 2026, one of the leading cultural events held alongside the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), taking place in the Chinese capital from 17th to 21st June. The UAE is the Guest of Honour at this year's edition of the fair.

The participation forms part of the UAE's cultural and knowledge-based presence at the exhibition, reflecting the strength of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and the People's Republic of China and further enhancing bilateral cooperation in cultural and creative fields.

In a speech delivered during the forum, Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, said that the UAE's participation as Guest of Honour at the Beijing International Book Fair embodies the depth of UAE-China relations, which are founded on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and a firm belief in the pivotal role of culture and knowledge in fostering understanding among peoples.

He noted that the publishing industry has historically played a vital role in transmitting ideas and bringing civilisations and cultures closer together, adding that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to invest in building an integrated cultural and creative ecosystem that supports authors, translators, and cultural institutions while promoting reading, innovation, and knowledge production.

Al Nakhi added that the UAE remains committed to preserving and promoting the Arabic language while supporting cultural exchange and civilisational dialogue with countries around the world, thereby reinforcing the values of openness, mutual understanding, and international cooperation.

The UAE's participation in the forum reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen its cultural presence on the international stage and build on the growing cultural and knowledge partnership between the UAE and the People's Republic of China.