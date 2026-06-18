Maktoum bin Mohammed launches Ministry of Finance’s 2027–2029 Strategic Plan

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has launched the Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2027–2029, introducing a new government framework designed to enhance the efficiency of public financial management and advance its policies and tools in line with the UAE’s ambitions for the next phase of development.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said: “This Strategic Plan marks a new milestone in the evolution of the UAE’s government financial ecosystem and reflects an ambitious national vision to strengthen the country’s future readiness. It establishes a more proactive and agile financial model that supports sustainable growth, enhances national competitiveness and reinforces the UAE’s global standing.

H.H. added: “Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE continues to advance its fiscal policies to ensure they remain responsive to change and capable of creating new opportunities. Through this Plan, the Ministry of Finance will further strengthen the role of public finance as a strategic driver of sustainable development, government excellence and quality of life, which remains a national priority.”

He further noted : “The new Plan is built on an integrated future-focused vision that will bring government financial management to new levels of readiness, effectiveness and impact through the adoption of proactive, agile and innovative financial policies and solutions, the strengthening of strategic partnerships, and the expansion of financial and economic cooperation. This approach will further position the UAE as a key partner in shaping the future of regional and global finance and economic development.

H.H. emphasised that developing national talent, leveraging advanced technologies and fostering a culture of innovation are fundamental pillars in building a government financial ecosystem that is well equipped for the future, capable of responding effectively to change and transforming challenges into opportunities for development, while ensuring sustainable impact and supporting the achievement of the UAE’s national objectives in the years ahead.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the Ministry of Finance’s Strategic Plan 2027–2029 marks the beginning of a new phase in government financial management, centred on strengthening readiness, advancing sustainability and expanding the impact of partnerships in support of the UAE’s economic and development priorities.

“The Strategic Plan provides a comprehensive framework for advancing the government financial ecosystem by enhancing its agility and ability to respond to change, while reinforcing the Ministry’s role in strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness, improving government financial performance and building partnerships that elevate the country’s presence on the global financial and economic stage,” Al Hussaini said.

“We remain focused on translating strategic priorities into tangible impact through a more integrated and proactive operating model that invests in talent, leverages innovation and emerging technologies, and supports informed decision-making, ultimately enhancing resource efficiency and ensuring sustainable outcomes.”

The Strategic Plan is underpinned by six core institutional values that serve as the foundation of the Ministry’s operating model: proactiveness; agility and efficiency; partnership and integration; innovation and leadership; integrity and transparency; and teamwork.

These values promote forward-looking thinking, timely decision-making and action, and the ability to navigate challenges and change with confidence and agility. They also support enhanced performance, efficient resource utilisation and the delivery of sustainable results.

The Plan further emphasises the importance of building effective and integrated partnerships that align efforts and strengthen collaboration in pursuit of shared financial and national objectives. It also encourages innovative thinking and the development of pioneering financial solutions and practices that enhance public finance readiness and reinforce the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The institutional values foster a workplace culture grounded in transparency, integrity and reliable information sharing, while promoting principled decision-making that strengthens trust and accountability. They also encourage a one-team approach built on respect, effective communication, collaboration and shared responsibility.

The Strategic Plan is guided by the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the country’s future aspirations, alongside the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, We the UAE 2031, federal strategies and national plans, stakeholder expectations, international benchmarking and global trends in public finance, sustainability, innovation and digital transformation.

The Plan is also shaped by the need to build a more agile and proactive government financial ecosystem capable of keeping pace with rapid changes in the global economy, strengthening public finance readiness and advancing the Ministry’s institutional, human capital and digital capabilities in support of national priorities and quality of life objectives.

In addition, the Strategic Plan reflects the major shifts shaping government financial management, moving beyond institutional service enhancement and internal efficiency improvements towards a stronger focus on customer experience, Zero Government Bureaucracy and operational excellence. It also advances the transition from developing digital infrastructure and using artificial intelligence as an enabling tool to fostering deeper integration and collaboration across government entities.

Transformative shift in government financial management

Through the Strategic Plan 2027–2029, the Ministry of Finance aims to deliver a transformative shift in government financial management over the coming years, marking a new phase in its institutional journey and reinforcing its position as a leading government entity in the adoption of advanced technologies.

The Plan is designed to enhance the efficiency, agility and innovation of the Ministry’s ecosystem across all areas of operation, while strengthening its role as a key partner in developing an integrated government financial system that brings together federal entities, the private sector and strategic partners to achieve shared national and financial objectives.

The Plan also marks a transition from a centrally managed public finance model towards a more collaborative and integrated approach that places greater emphasis on partnerships and cross-government cooperation. It advances the shift from financial resilience focused on crisis response and recovery to a proactive and sustainable model that embeds both financial and institutional resilience as core principles for navigating future challenges and change.

At the same time, the Ministry will continue to invest in capability development and future skills, while expanding these efforts across federal entities and placing greater emphasis on empowering young talent. This approach will strengthen human capital readiness and support the long-term sustainability of government performance across financial and economic sectors.

Enhancing government services and elevating customer experience represent a central pillar of the Ministry’s Strategic Plan 2027–2029. The Ministry is leading the transition towards proactive and sustainable fiscal policies while maximising the efficiency of federal government financial resource management.

The Ministry will design and implement projects that enhance service quality and customer satisfaction for its key stakeholders, including federal government entities, private-sector partners, citizens and residents.

As part of this transformation, the Ministry seeks to unify and enhance customer journeys across all digital channels, ensuring the delivery of seamless, efficient and user-centric services that promote the highest levels of satisfaction and trust. The Ministry is also advancing the development of smart government financial services powered by data and artificial intelligence, enabling innovative solutions that anticipate customer needs and improve service delivery.

The customer experience agenda is supported by a portfolio of data-driven and AI-enabled initiatives and flagship projects, including the ‘Smart Legal Research’ tool to support entities in obtaining basic legal advice, Accepting Digital Currencies as an Approved Means of Paying Federal Service Fees, Transforming the Government Procurement Journey through Artificial Intelligence, AI-Based Archiving System, the National Assistant for Financial Analysis, the Federal Government Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System, the National Program for Empowering Youth in the Future of Public Finance, the Smart Digital Strategic Partnerships Platform, the National Observatory for Fiscal Policy and Innovation, the Federal programme to promote partnership and excellence between the public and private sectors, and the Observatory of Excellence, Innovation and Foresight.

As part of its Strategic Plan 2027–2029, the Ministry of Finance aims to transition from responsive service delivery to proactive and predictive services that anticipate needs before they arise. This transformation positions predictive services as a core strategic capability aligned with the Ministry’s mandate to manage and develop the financial resources of the Federal Government.

Through these initiatives, the Ministry seeks to proactively identify and respond to the financial requirements of federal entities while enabling government institutions to forecast needs and plan resources more effectively.

Key predictive-service initiatives include the Smart Predictive Budgeting Platform, the Integrated Smart System for Government Revenue Management and Financial Analysis, the Federal Government Monetary Forecasting Platform, and the Federal Program for Smart and Sustainable Management of Government Assets and Enhanced Governance.

These initiatives are designed to reduce effort for beneficiaries by delivering services before they are requested, while enhancing customer satisfaction and trust, lowering operational costs and improving efficiency. They also support the Federal Government’s vision for more agile, responsive and customer-centric services.

The Strategic Plan establishes three overarching objectives that define the Ministry’s direction for the coming phase: strengthening fiscal sustainability and resilience for a more prosperous future; achieving global leadership in government financial performance; and reinforcing the UAE’s international standing through strategic and impactful partnerships.

The Plan also includes three key objectives that support the achievement of the Ministry’s strategic ambitions: designing proactive and sustainable fiscal policies, maximising the efficiency of government financial resource management, and expanding avenues for global financial and economic cooperation.

To support implementation, the Plan is underpinned by two government enablers. The first focuses on attracting, empowering and retaining top talent while delivering efficient institutional services and advanced digital infrastructure. The second centres on strengthening innovation practices built on agility, proactiveness and future readiness, while accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence and strategic foresight across the Ministry’s operations.