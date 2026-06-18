FANR Director-General visits Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, highlights continuous regulatory oversight

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to review FANR’s regulatory oversight activities at the facility and the operational status of the plant.

During the visit, Al Kaabi received briefings on the operation of the four units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, including planned refuelling outages and maintenance activities. The visit underscored FANR’s continued commitment to ensuring the safe, secure and peaceful operation of the UAE’s nuclear energy programme through robust and independent regulatory oversight.

Al Kaabi also met with the teams involved in responding to the recent incident at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. He commended their effective implementation of established safety, security and emergency preparedness arrangements, which contributed to maintaining the safety and security of the facility and protecting workers, the public and the environment.

Al Kaabi praised the high level of coordination, readiness and professionalism demonstrated throughout the response, noting that it reflected the strength and resilience of the UAE’s nuclear regulatory and operational framework. He also reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that nuclear facilities remain protected and secure under all circumstances in accordance with international standards and best practices.

In addition, Al Kaabi met with FANR’s team of eight Resident Inspectors permanently stationed at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and reaffirmed FANR’s commitment to maintaining a strong on-site regulatory presence at the facility. He thanked the Resident Inspectors for their dedication and continuous efforts in overseeing nuclear operations and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Al Kaabi emphasised the importance of their role in providing independent regulatory oversight and directed FANR’s inspection teams to continue their oversight activities to ensure the continued safety, security and safeguards of the facility under all operating conditions.

FANR maintains a comprehensive inspection programme at Barakah covering nuclear safety, nuclear security, radiation protection and safeguards to verify compliance with the UAE’s regulatory framework and international standards.