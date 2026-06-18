Fujairah Rulers establishes Fujairah Ports Authority

FUJAIRAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued Emiri Decree No. 2 of 2026, amending Emiri Decree No. 1 of 1984.

The decree stipulates the establishment of the Fujairah Ports Authority as a public authority with legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and the legal capacity necessary to exercise its competencies and achieve its objectives.

This decree shall come into effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.