Extreme weather, climate events impact millions in Africa in 2025: WMO

GENEVA, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) – Extreme weather and climate-related events affected at least 13 million people and led to over 3, 000 reported fatalities in Africa in 2025, with knock-on effects across all sectors of the economy and society, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The continent is struggling to cope with the impacts, and only 40% of countries have multi-hazard early warning systems which are needed to save lives and livelihoods. However, there are encouraging signs that improved collaboration between meteorological services, disaster management agencies and local authorities, as well as advances in climate services like seasonal forecasts, is strengthening preparedness and response capabilities.

The State of the Climate in Africa 2025 provides a consolidated regional assessment, with authoritative information on key climate indicators, impacts and risks to support decision-making. It includes input from dozens of experts, National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, climate centres and United Nations partners.

The African continent is warming faster than the global average, and the rate of warming across the continent since 1991 is substantially higher than in any of the previous 30-year periods. The annual mean surface air temperature averaged over land areas in 2025 ranked between the third and seventh warmest on record, depending on the dataset used, according to the report.

Africa’s glaciers have lost more than 90% of their area since the late nineteenth century. On Mt. Kilimanjaro, glacier area has declined from 11.4 km² in 1900 to less than 1 km² in recent years.

“The signs of a changing climate are clear across Africa – from increasing temperatures and rising seas to damaging floods and drought. This report shows not only the scale of the risks, but also the growing importance of early warnings, climate services and coordinated action to protect lives and livelihoods,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.