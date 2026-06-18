Advanced bone marrow transplant care at Yas Clinicو Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre brings renewed hope to two-year-old boy battling leukemia

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), continues to demonstrate the power of advanced, innovative healthcare through a complex and deeply human pediatric bone marrow transplant (BMT) journey that has brought renewed hope to a two-year-old boy and his family.

Gaith, a two-year-and-ten-month-old boy, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia known as infantile B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Due to the presence of a high-risk genetic mutation commonly seen in very young children, his condition required an intensive and highly specialized treatment approach.

Given the absence of a matched sibling donor, Gaith underwent his first bone marrow transplant using his father as a half-matched donor while his disease was in remission. The transplant was successful, and Gaith remained leukemia-free for nearly a year — a promising outcome that reflected the precision and expertise of the multidisciplinary transplant team.

However, routine post-transplant monitoring later revealed a relapse, despite Gaith appearing clinically well. In response, the medical team initiated further chemotherapy to regain disease control, followed by a second bone marrow transplant, this time using his mother as the donor.

Throughout this long and emotionally demanding journey, Gaith’s mother showed extraordinary strength, resilience, and devotion, standing beside her child through months of treatment, uncertainty, and recovery.

Dr. Mansi Sachdev, Pediatric Hematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist at Yas Clinic, said:

“Gaith’s journey reflects both the challenges and the promise of advanced bone marrow transplant care. Despite relapse after the first transplant, innovative treatment strategies and close monitoring allowed us to regain control of the disease and proceed with a second transplant. Today, he is recovering well, and his progress gives us genuine hope.”

Gaith was discharged from the hospital recently and is now around day 60 post-transplant, showing encouraging signs of recovery, a critical milestone in what remains a long but hopeful healing process.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, said: “This case represents the heart of what advanced healthcare truly means, combining innovation, clinical excellence, and compassion. At Yas Clinic, in partnership with ADSCC, we are committed to offering complex treatments such as bone marrow transplantation with a deeply human approach that supports not only the patient, but the entire family.”

The successful management of Gaith’s case highlights Yas Clinic’s growing role as a center of excellence in advanced pediatric hematology and bone marrow transplantation, supported by cutting-edge medical innovation, multidisciplinary expertise, and unwavering commitment to patient-centered care.