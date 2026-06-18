Daman highlights importance of preventive eye care, early detection

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company – Daman, part of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, is reinforcing its commitment to long-term health outcomes through its prevention-focused approach, with insights highlighting eye health as a key area where early detection and proactive management can make a meaningful impact.

Analysis of claims data highlights eye health as a significant area of healthcare utilisation, with insights indicating that up to 7 in 10 people may be living with undiagnosed eye conditions, particularly among diabetic populations. Around 99.5 percent of eye-health-related cases are linked to disease rather than injury, with conditions such as diabetes, cataract and dry eye syndrome among the key contributors. The findings reinforce the importance of routine monitoring, early detection, and proactive management to help prevent complications and support long-term vision health.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Insurance Company – Daman, said, “Our role extends beyond coverage to supporting healthier lives over the long term. By using data to anticipate health risks and identify where earlier intervention can make the greatest difference, we are able to support more proactive, effective care, helping members maintain their quality of life and avoid more complex health challenges over time.”

The insights align with global health perspectives, with the World Health Organisation noting that a significant proportion of vision impairment is preventable or treatable when identified early.

Regular eye screening is particularly important for individuals living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, where early detection can help reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Retinal imaging and routine eye examinations play an important role in identifying changes early and supporting long-term vision health.

The insights also highlight key life stages where preventive care can have the greatest impact. Members aged 36 to 65 account for nearly half of all eye-health-related claims, with those aged 46 to 50 alone contributing 9 percent of total claims within this category, reinforcing the value of early screening and proactive management during these years. The data also highlights the close link between eye health and chronic conditions.

Abdalqader Alshawi, Acting Chief Health Officer at The National Insurance Company – Daman, stated, “Regular eye examinations play a critical role in protecting long-term vision. Early screening allows clinicians to detect and manage conditions before they progress, particularly for people living with chronic diseases, where timely intervention can significantly reduce the risk of complications.”\

Daman is translating these insights into targeted action, supporting early detection and awareness through its well-being initiatives, disease management programmes and health education efforts. As part of this, the insurer recently hosted a webinar focused on recognising early signs of eye conditions and the importance of routine eye examinations.

As the UAE’s leading health insurer, Daman continues to support national priorities around preventive healthcare through initiatives that encourage earlier intervention, stronger health awareness, and more proactive management of chronic conditions, helping to support better long-term health outcomes across the community.