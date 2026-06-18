Abrahamic Family House recognises winners of Global Youth Ambassadors Programme Pitching Event

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abrahamic Family House recognised the winners from the first cohort of its inaugural Global Youth Ambassadors Programme (GYAP) during the programme’s Pitching Event, which brought together participants, mentors, jury members, partners, and invited guests to celebrate a year of learning, collaboration, and leadership development.

The GYAP is a leadership and project-based learning initiative that brings together young professionals and university students from diverse backgrounds to explore dialogue, leadership, coexistence, and shared human values. Through workshops, mentorship, and collaborative learning, participants develop practical skills while designing initiatives that address real community challenges and promote social cohesion.

The Pitching Event marked the culmination of the programme, providing participants with an opportunity to present the projects they developed throughout their journey. Working in teams, participants pitched innovative, community-focused initiatives centred on dialogue, inclusion, intercultural understanding, and positive social impact.

Launched in September 2025, the programme runs alongside participants’ academic studies and forms part of the academic framework of the Ethics of Intercultural Dialogue course offered by the Munich School of Philosophy (Hochschule für Philosophie München). The academic programme consists of five modules and leads to a Certificate in Ethics of Intercultural Dialogue, worth 36 ECTS credits, with the academic component continuing until March 2027.

Throughout the programme, participants engaged in a series of monthly in-person workshops, mentorship sessions, and training activities focused on dialogue, coexistence, ethical leadership, critical thinking, and community engagement. Sessions featured contributions from a range of academic, research, and community stakeholders, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Education team, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, Trends Research & Advisory, Manara Centre, NYU Abu Dhabi, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, and UAE University.

The programme brought together 12 participants from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, primarily affiliated with Zayed University and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Working in multicultural teams representing different nationalities and faith traditions, participants collaborated across perspectives and experiences, reflecting the programme’s commitment to fostering mutual understanding and building bridges between communities.

Projects were evaluated by a specialised jury through a structured assessment process. Each team delivered a 15-minute presentation followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session.

Entries were assessed across six criteria: Interfaith and Cultural Value, Community Impact and Relevance, Ethics and Safeguarding, Feasibility and Planning, Innovation and Learning, and Clarity of Communication.

Following the jury evaluation, the three winners — Hind AlJaberi, Muhra AlMahri, and Maurice Lipschitz — were announced in recognition of their projects’ strong contribution to advancing dialogue and coexistence, delivering meaningful community impact, and demonstrating innovation, feasibility, and long-term potential.

At the conclusion of the event, Abrahamic Family House recognised all participants for their dedication and commitment throughout the programme, commending the quality of the projects presented and the thoughtful engagement demonstrated in addressing societal challenges through dialogue, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

Selected projects may receive further support for implementation and development, enabling participants to build on their ideas and extend their impact within the community.

The Global Youth Ambassadors Programme reflects Abrahamic Family House’s commitment to empowering young people and nurturing a new generation of leaders capable of building bridges across cultures and faiths. Serving as both a celebration of participant achievement and a platform for future action, the Pitching Event highlights the power of youth-led initiatives to strengthen coexistence, foster understanding, and contribute to more inclusive and connected communities.