UAE National Orchestra invites audiences to join performance in spectacular Season Finale

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra will conclude its inaugural season next week with its Season One Finale, a vibrant celebration of music, culture and connection that brings together Emirati music, Arabic musical traditions and international repertoire.

Presented at Dubai Opera on 24 June and The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi on 25 June, the Season One Finale will feature 70 musicians and 30 choir members representing more than 30 nationalities. The concerts celebrate the artistic journey of the UAE National Orchestra’s inaugural year and the distinctive musical identity it has established.

At the heart of the evening is a simple but powerful idea: music has the ability to bring people together across cultures, traditions, and generations. Reflecting that spirit, the programme journeys through a rich tapestry of musical influences, from the vibrant rhythms and the electrifying energy of Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story to the sweeping melodies of Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2 and the dramatic intensity of Camille Saint-Saëns’ Bacchanale.

The evening also celebrates the richness of Arab musical heritage through “The Fiftieth Samai”, by Emirati composer and UAE National Orchestra musician Abdulaziz Al Madani inspired by the rich traditions of Arabic classical music, the piece reimagines the historic samai form through a contemporary lens. Combining intricate melodic craftsmanship with refined rhythmic structures, the work celebrates the virtuosity and expressive depth of the UAE National Orchestra’s Arabic Ensemble.

A centrepiece of the evening is a specially commissioned orchestral suite celebrating the UAE's musical heritage. Bringing together beloved songs by Emirati composers including Khaled Nasser, and Ali Kanoo, the work reimagines familiar melodies through new arrangements for orchestra and choir.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, said: “The completion of our inaugural season represents an important step in the UAE National Orchestra’s journey to become a leading cultural institution for the nation. Over the past months, we have demonstrated the power of music to preserve heritage, foster creativity, and strengthen cultural exchange.

As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating opportunities for artists, enriching the cultural life of our communities, and contributing to the UAE’s vision as a global centre for culture and the arts.”

The concert marks the culmination of a remarkable first season during which the UAE National Orchestra has performed across the Emirates, commissioned new works, fostered artistic collaboration, and launched initiatives to support the next generation of Emirati musicians.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said: “The Season One Finale reflects the artistic vision that has guided the UAE National Orchestra throughout its inaugural year, one that celebrates the richness of our musical heritage while embracing diverse traditions from around the world. By bringing together Emirati music, Arabic works, and internationally celebrated repertoire, the programme showcases the breadth of our artistic identity and the Orchestra’s role as a platform for cultural dialogue and exchange.

As we conclude this landmark first season, we celebrate the foundations we have built and the emergence of a national orchestra that reflects the creativity, ambition, and cultural confidence of the UAE. Most importantly, we celebrate the remarkable audience that has accompanied us throughout this journey and whose continued support leaves us excited and optimistic for the future of the Orchestra.”