Sharjah Ruler approves new employment plan with 3000 vacancies

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the 2026 employment plan, which provides 3,000 job opportunities for Sharjah citizens within government entities in the emirate.

The plan includes the employment of 650 new employees by June 18, 2026, in addition to 200 vacancies for which appointment procedures are currently being completed, and 650 new vacancies to be filled by July 31, 2026. The plan also includes creating 1,500 new jobs from August through the end of December 2026, bringing the total number of jobs for the year to 3,000.

H.H. also approved promoting 1,864 employees in government agencies at an annual cost of 45 million and 500 thousand dirhams, in addition to settling the status of 125 employees who have obtained higher academic qualifications at an annual cost of up to AED 5 million.

H.H. directed the implementation of the Sharjah Programme for Qualifying and Training Job Seekers, targeting 410 citizens from July to December, 2026, with total rewards amounting to 14,760,000 dirhams.