AUS climbs to record-breaking QS Ranking with significant gains in employability, research impact

SHARJAH,18th June, 2026 (WAM) — American University of Sharjah (AUS) has achieved its highest-ever position in the QS World University Rankings, ranking 258 globally in the 2027 edition, an improvement of 14 places from 2026. This milestone places AUS among the top 17% of universities ranked by QS worldwide and maintains its position among the top three universities in the UAE, in a ranking that included 1,504 institutions globally.

AUS now outperforms 83% of ranked universities worldwide, reflecting continued progress in its global standing.

This sustained upward trajectory reflects a long-term pattern of improvement, with AUS rising from the 401–450 band in 2013 to its current position among the world’s top 260 universities. Progress has been driven by consistent gains across key areas, including graduate employability, research impact, academic reputation and sustainability, reinforcing the university’s position as one of the leading universities in the UAE and the region.

“This result reflects AUS’ continued progress and commitment to academic excellence. Rising to its highest-ever position in the QS World University Rankings reinforces the strength of our academic model and the impact of long-term investment in our students, faculty and research ecosystem,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

He added: “What stands out this year is the strength of performance across areas that define institutional impact such as graduate employability, research influence, sustainability and internationalization. These outcomes reflect AUS’ mission to prepare globally competitive graduates and to produce research that addresses real-world challenges and supports sustainable development.”

AUS continues to demonstrate strong graduate outcomes, with 95 percent of Spring and Summer 2024 graduates gaining employment within 12 months of graduation. This contributed to a major improvement in the category of employment outcomes, where AUS rose 112 places globally and ranked third in the UAE in 2027. Based on QS data, there is a strong demand for AUS graduates in the labor market.

AUS also ranks first in the UAE in the category of employer reputation, maintaining its leadership in one of the most important indicators of institutional quality. This ranking means that employers see AUS alumni as among the most job-ready graduates from universities in the UAE.

This is a testament to the talent and ambitions of AUS students and alumni, whose success across engineering, design, business and sciences have earned them strong recognition from employers in the UAE and around the world. This also reflects the university’s sustained support through employer engagement and long-standing industry partnerships.

Research performance at AUS strengthened significantly, with notable improvements in the categories of citation impact and scholarly output. AUS is ranked third in the UAE for research impact and has improved its global position in this indicator by 74 places.

This performance reflects the strength of the AUS research ecosystem, which includes six research centers, 22 research groups and 11 endowed chairs and professorships, supporting innovation and collaboration across sustainability, manufacturing, healthcare and the creative industries. Interdisciplinary work also spans artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, advanced materials and cultural heritage.

In the category of sustainability, AUS rose in the global rankings by 44 places and ranks third in the UAE, reflecting continued advancement in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance. This progress is driven by the integration of sustainability principles across teaching, research, campus operations and community engagement, which reflects sustainability’s growing role as a key pillar of AUS’ institutional strategy aligned with global priorities and regional development goals.

AUS is also recognized for its highly international campus community, ranking among the top five universities in the UAE for its number of international faculty and international students. Its student body represents more than 103 nationalities, placing AUS among the most internationally diverse universities in the world. This reflects AUS’ identity as a global university in the Middle East, promoting cross-cultural learning and global citizenship.