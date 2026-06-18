Emirates Nuclear Energy Company celebrates graduation of 1st cohort of Diploma in Nuclear Technology programme

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of its Diploma in Nuclear Technology programme, marking an important milestone in the continued development of the UAE’s national nuclear energy workforce.

A total of 20 graduates completed the programme, which is delivered by ENEC across its headquarters and the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, where the graduates will transition into operational support roles. The programme is also accredited by the UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The graduation ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi and was attended by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, alongside the senior management of ENEC’s subsidiaries. The event recognised the achievements of the inaugural cohort and their contributions to the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.

The Diploma in Nuclear Technology is a 24-month vocational programme designed to provide initial training for high-performing UAE National high school graduates pursuing careers in civil nuclear energy. Delivered by ENEC Emirati certified instructors along with international experts, the programme combines theoretical and practical training, equipping trainees with knowledge of science and engineering fundamentals, as well as nuclear energy plant systems and processes.

On successful completion of the programme, graduates will take on roles as local operators and maintenance technicians at the Barakah Plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, supporting the safe, reliable and efficient delivery of clean electricity to the UAE.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: “Today’s graduation marks an important milestone in our continued efforts to develop a sustainable pipeline of homegrown UAE national talent to support the long-term success of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme. As we enter the next phase of operational excellence at Barakah, investing in the development of skilled Emirati professionals remains a strategic priority.

This programme reflects our commitment to building national capability, equipping the next generation of our young, talented Emiratis with the expertise required to support safe, reliable and efficient nuclear operations for the next 60 years and beyond. We are proud of the achievements of this first cohort and look forward to seeing them flourish in their nuclear energy careers and contribute to the continued success of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and the wider UAE energy sector.”

The Diploma in Nuclear Technology started in 2024, is the first of ENEC’s capacity building programmes. As a national vocational qualification, it plays a key role in developing the next generation of UAE nuclear professionals, ensuring the long-term sustainability and operational excellence of the UAE Nuclear Energy Programme. Further cohorts of students will be training over the coming decades as part of ENEC’s commitment to empowering young UAE Nationals to become part of this internationally growing sector.

Since its inception, ENEC has placed the development of local talent at the heart of its strategic mission, recognising that a sustainable nuclear energy programme is built on the expertise of a highly skilled national workforce. Through six dedicated talent pipeline programmes, ENEC has systematically empowered a new generation of Emiratis to lead this strategically important, high-tech industry. To date, more than 2,000 UAE Nationals have played an instrumental role in the development of the Barakah Plant.