UAE Olympic Committee Board reviews international participation reports, mechanisms for digital transformation, AI implementation

DUBAI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Olympic Committee Board of Directors held a meeting at its headquarters in Dubai on Thursday, chaired by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the Committee, to review a range of topics related to international participation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, governance and Olympic Solidarity grants, as well as membership affairs and institutional recognition.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Office; Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Committee; and members of the NOC Board of Directors.

The Board reviewed technical and administrative reports on the UAE’s recent international participation, most notably the UAE delegation’s participation in the Asian Beach Games held in Sanya, China, from 22 to 30 April. The UAE achieved a distinguished result by topping the rankings among participating Arab nations and securing seventh place overall in the Games, which featured 1,790 athletes representing 45 Asian National Olympic Committees.

Members also reviewed the UAE’s participation report from the 4th GCC Games in Doha last May, where the national teams won 66 medals, comprising 13 gold, 19 silver, and 34 bronze.

The meeting further examined the UAE’s planned participation in the remaining major multi-sport events of 2026, including the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October, the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, from 31 October to 13 November, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Saudi Arabia from 13 to 26 December.

The Board also reviewed legal procedures related to membership affairs and institutional recognition, in addition to the digital transformation and artificial intelligence agenda.

As part of this agenda, members received a presentation outlining the Committee’s vision for institutional transformation through the adoption of generative artificial intelligence technologies, including Agentic AI, within the UAE NOC’s operational ecosystem, and discussed the mechanisms required for implementation.

Attendees were also briefed on the proposal to establish the UAE House during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and reviewed the associated logistical, financial and protocol requirements. The meeting further considered the decision to postpone the elections of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation until September 2026, alongside the latest developments and outcomes related to the work of the Central Elections and Appeals Committee.

In addition, the Board reviewed the mechanism through which sports federations may submit requests for preparatory training camps ahead of participation in international multi-sport events, together with the approved criteria and governing conditions.

The meeting concluded with a presentation on corporate governance oversight and financial support for Olympic Solidarity grants provided by the International Olympic Committee, including a review of compliance and performance.

The Board also noted the International Olympic Committee’s approval of all recent amendments to the UAE National Olympic Committee’s Statutes, which were ratified during the Committee’s General Assembly meeting held on 16 February.