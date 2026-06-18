Tadweer Group, Ministry of Education reach 260 students through Generation Green Programme across UAE

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has announced the completion of the education phase of the Generation Green programme, delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Education across schools in the UAE. The programme reached 260 students and was designed to strengthen environmental awareness, encourage sustainable behaviours and introduce students to the principles of waste management and the circular economy.

Delivered across nine schools in six different emirates, Generation Green engaged students aged 13 to 17 through five interactive sessions covering sustainability fundamentals, waste management, recycling, segregation at source and circular economy principles.

The programme connected these topics to everyday behaviour, helping students understand how individual actions contribute to wider environmental outcomes and the UAE’s long-term sustainability ambitions. This relevance was reflected in the student feedback, with 94 per cent of participants reporting that the content was relevant to their daily lives and 85 per cent expressing interest in progressing to more advanced levels.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said: “Generation Green is an important milestone in Tadweer Group’s community awareness efforts, bringing sustainability and waste management education directly into schools. By introducing students to circular economy principles at an early age, the programme helps build lasting habits and encourages young people to see themselves as active contributors to the UAE’s sustainable future.”

Dr Reem AlKindi, Head of Public Awareness at Tadweer Group, said: "When environmental concepts are linked to daily behaviour, they are more likely to become consistent practice. Through Generation Green, students across the UAE explored how waste management works in practice and how individual actions can influence wider environmental outcomes. The assessment results demonstrate the value of this approach and provide a strong foundation to expand the programme across more schools in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The education phase concluded with a student competition hosted at Tadweer Group headquarters and evaluated by representatives from Tadweer Group and the Ministry of Education. A wider competition is now underway across participating schools, with winners set to be recognised at a ceremony in September 2026.

Building on this momentum, Tadweer Group has launched the Green Habits Hub as an extension of Generation Green, creating a continued platform to reinforce positive environmental behaviours and support a lasting culture of sustainability among younger generations.