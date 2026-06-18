Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses MoU signing between Judicial Deptartment and DIFC Courts

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Judicial Department and the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC Courts), at H.H.’s office at the University of Sharjah.

The MoU was signed by Judge Dr Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department, and Judge Omar Al Muhairi, Director of DIFC Courts.

The MoU outlines collaboration and the exchange of information between the two parties across multiple areas of interest, and the exploration of initiatives to strengthen their relations and support the community.

According to the memorandum, the two parties will cooperate to launch an awareness initiative or independent initiatives for each party, such as seminars and conferences, to raise public awareness, and to exchange media and marketing materials. The two parties will promote open discussions and the exchange of views on the legal system, lawyer organization, judicial talent development, and shared strategic court objectives.

The experts and consultants are encouraged to offer seminars, workshops or training courses, while both parties work closely on jurisdictional matters, notifications of mutual judgments and their enforcement.

The memorandum stipulates that both parties will facilitate the exchange of information on the use of information technology to improve the efficiency of judicial systems, such as electronic case management, and enhance access to information in the courtroom for both judges and litigants, such as electronic court registration.

The memorandum further outlines cooperation between the two parties in identifying opportunities for judicial training, domestically or internationally.