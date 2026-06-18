SGMB unveils AI media platform

SHARJAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) organised a workshop today on its upcoming AI-powered media platform, attended by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, and more than 30 representatives from government entities.

The platform is designed to support government media operations through a single digital workspace that combines content creation, distribution, monitoring, analytics and archiving, while making greater use of artificial intelligence across communication processes.

Allay described the platform as a significant development in government communications in Sharjah. He noted that modern communication systems are no longer measured solely by their ability to produce content, but also by their ability to manage knowledge, analyse data more effectively and provide decision-makers with accurate information at the right time.

He added that the platform was developed as a single system that brings together content management, media monitoring, analytics and archiving.

Allay said AI is helping communication professionals work more efficiently while maintaining the essential role of human expertise in shaping messages and content. He emphasised that the platform reinforces Sharjah’s commitment to digital transformation and the adoption of innovative technologies across government communications.

According to SGMB, the platform could reduce content preparation time by up to 40%, accelerate publishing and distribution processes by 50%, and improve access to media materials by 70%.

The system includes six core modules for content and press release management, multi-channel distribution, analytics and reporting, media monitoring, smart archiving and an AI assistant named “Saqer” that supports content creation and analysis. These efficiencies are expected to help government entities manage communications more effectively and increase access to institutional knowledge.

The platform uses AI to help generate bilingual press releases and government content, while also providing language review, semantic search, and automated content classification tools.

It also enables users to track distribution, monitor engagement and follow media coverage across traditional and digital channels from a single dashboard.

A built-in media monitoring function provides real-time tracking of coverage and online conversations, helping government entities identify emerging issues and respond more quickly to developments that may require attention.

The platform incorporates a searchable archive for media content, reports and institutional knowledge, while the “Saqer” AI assistant can answer questions, retrieve information, summarise content and support users with day-to-day communication tasks.

This new system is part of SGMB’s efforts to strengthen government communications through the use of digital technologies and data-driven tools.