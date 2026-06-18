Insurance Protection Extension System safeguards national talent, solidifies Gulf citizenship

ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Within the framework of the unified GCC media campaign launched under the slogan "Insurance Protection under a Unified GCC Umbrella", Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at the General Pension and Social Security Authority and Chairperson of the Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security Authorities, stated that the GCC Insurance Protection Extension System embodies the vision of GCC leaders to ensure all GCC citizens enjoy a decent, reassuring and sustainable lifestyle that further encourages career orientation in the GCC region.

Al Suwaidi highlighted that the system stands as a landmark social achievement for GCC citizens and successfully delivers psychological and material stability for GCC nationals working outside their home country, reinforcing GCC cohesion and comprehensive socio-economic unity.

"The system serves as a vital insurance bridge linking citizens to their countries of origin," Al Suwaidi noted. "It guarantees the continuity of retirement and social insurance coverage as though the employee were working within their home country. This establishes a profound sense of job security and social justice, while actively encouraging talent mobility across the GCC."

The system originates from historic resolutions adopted by the Supreme Council of the GCC Cooperation Council, which is the highest authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that shapes policies regarding civil retirement, insurance and social security. Initiated in December 2004 during the 25th session held in Bahrain, the policy eliminates insurance barriers and streamlines the transfer of national talent and expertise among member states, driving sustainable development and regional integration under a unified "GCC Citizenship."

The system has effectively transformed the regional labour market into an integrated unit, opening vast horizons for ambitious youth.

Its positive impacts are visibly evident in fostering regional cohesion and social bonding. By providing robust future protection covering old age, disability and decease, the system enhances the stability and productive efficiency of the GCC national workforce. It also encompasses modern supplementary benefits recently introduced by some member states, such as unemployment insurance.

To ensure the long-term sustainability and continuous refinement of this system, strategic plans for the years 2026–2030 are currently being deployed. This underscores the unwavering commitment of GCC pension and social security authorities to deliver premium digital services and simplified registration processes that advance the core goals of the GCC and elevate citizen prosperity.

At its core, the system applies to all GCC citizens employed by government or private sector entities subject to the civil retirement and social security laws of the host country, provided that the employee meets the eligibility criteria established by their home country.

Key participation compliance requirements mandate that the employee must hold the GCC nationality and be employed by a legally licensed entity. The employer is legally obligated to register the GCC employee and remit his/her share of contributions based on the rates specified by the law of the employee's home country.