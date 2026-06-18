RAK Ruler directs exemption of Emirati fishermen from financial dues up to end of 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed that Emirati fishermen in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah be exempted from the financial obligations due from them until the end of 2026. The directive reflects Hi.H.’s commitment to supporting them, enhancing the stability of Emirati families, and preserving traditional national professions.

The directive coincides with 2026, designated as the “Year of the Family” in the UAE, and embodies the vision of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah to empower citizens and provide the foundations for their social and economic stability, thereby contributing to improving their quality of life and ensuring the sustainability of vital sectors linked to the national heritage.

Dr. Mohammed Yousef Mohammed Al Madfaei Al Hammadi, Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the initiative reflects the keen interest of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah in supporting citizens and enhancing their living stability. He noted that the exemption will help ease the financial burden on Emirati fishermen and enable them to continue their professional activities and develop their businesses, thereby strengthening the sector’s contribution to the local economy.

He said that the directive reflects H.H.’s appreciation of the fishing profession as one of the authentic traditional occupations that has historically formed an important part of the UAE’s national identity and maritime heritage, in addition to its vital role in supporting food security and promoting sustainable development.

The exemption is expected to enhance the continuity of this vital sector, serving both society and the national economy, while helping preserve the maritime heritage and pass it on to future generations.